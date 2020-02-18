|
|
Richard M. Bausher, Sr.
York, PA - Richard M. Bausher, 81 of York, PA, died at York Hospital on February 13, 2020. He was the husband of Elsa C. (Buckwalter) Bausher of York, PA. A memorial service will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville, PA 17003. Following the service, a family visitation will be held at Jonestown United Methodist Church, 109 West Market St, Jonestown, PA, 17038.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020