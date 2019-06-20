|
Richard M. Potts
York - Richard M. Potts, 93, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the loving husband of Evelyn M. (Reynolds) Potts to whom he was married for 64 years.
A viewing will be from 2:00 to 3:00 PM Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory. A celebration of life service will begin at 3:00 PM with military rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Pastor Ron Oelrich will be officiating. Private burial will be at Mt. Rose Cemetery.
Mr. Potts was born November 30, 1925 in York. He was the son of the late E. Raymond and Edna (Meisenhelter) Potts.
He was a 1943 graduate of William Penn Senior High School where he served as both school and senior class president. As a member of the school swim team, he was a 1942 - 1943 State Champion Swimmer and in 2009 was inducted into the William Penn Sports Hall of Fame. He also swam for the YMCA.
Following high school, Mr. Potts entered the Navy and served in the South Pacific during World War II. He later worked as a sales professional and retired as manager with Douglas Battery. He was a member of Faith United Church of Christ and had also been a member of the former Bethany United Church of Christ where he served as Superintendent and taught Sunday School for many years. He was a member of the Viking AA, Shiloh American Legion Post #791 and the West York VFW Post #8951.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Potts is survived by his son, Rick R. Potts and his wife, Laurie of York; his two daughters, Cynthia A. Potts and her fiancé, Craig St. Onge of Dover, and Joni (Potts) Sill and her husband, Frank of Boothwyn, PA; his grandchildren, Jessica Dell and husband, Rob, Stacey Eisenhart and husband Trent and Kristi Potts; his great grandchildren, Cole, Peyton, Brynlee and Easton Dell; and his niece, Beth Patrick and husband, Rich of Ohio. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Potts and his sister, Betty Pelletier.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 20, 2019