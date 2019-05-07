|
Richard McVicker
Glen Rock - Richard Allen McVicker, Sr., 85, also known by his friends and family as "Dick" or "Buddy", went home to his Lord Jesus Christ and Savior in Heaven to reunite with the love of his life, Essie McVicker, on May 2 2019 at 10:50pm. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family.
Dick was born on November 24, 1933 in Rowlesburg, W. Virginia to Audrey William and Straudie Delphia McVicker. He proudly served our country in the US Army during the Korean War and he was a member of the American Legion Post 200, Hampstead, Maryland. He was employed with Gray & Son as a well-respected truck driver for 23 years and his buddies gave him the CB handle "Two Styx". Everyone who was blessed to have known Dick knew that he was an accomplished musician, song writer, singer, and historian of bluegrass music. His idol was blues/country singer Hank Williams and ironically, Dicks singing voice was very similar. Dicks first guitar was a Gene Autry guitar which he won at the age of 9 in a contest against his sister because he was the first to learn to play it before she. His greatest accomplishment during his 20's was having produced and recorded his first record (as seen in his photo). In the 1950's he played regular weekly gigs in little pubs in W. Virginia, Philadelphia, and Baltimore where he had the pleasure of meeting Ernest Tubb who, after hearing Dicks voice, urged him to go to Nashville, TN. Dick declined, stating that he had a responsibility to raise his children first but he continued to perform through the years by forming 2 bluegrass bands, Sugar Valley Grass and Laurel Mountain Bluegrass. He needed a bass player so he bought his wife Essie a bass and taught her how to play it. Both Dick and Essie then became known as accomplished musicians and they were rarely seen apart.
Dick leaves behind sons, Lyric A. McVicker and his wife Joyce, Richard A. McVicker, Jr. and Donnie R. McVicker; a daughter, Cissy A. Daughtrey; step-children Mary Ford and her husband Bobby, Ricky Openshaw and his wife Darlene, Pattie Cole and her husband Kirk, and Carl Openshaw. He is predeceased by step-sons Billy and Tommy Openshaw. He is also leaving behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren including Sierra Sisson and her husband Brad, Savannah McVicker and her fiancé Jack Lang, Erica Daughtrey and her companion Kodie Frock, JohnBoy Krebs and his fiancé Shelby Rhinehart, Heather Krebs and her companion Ben Yingling, Rachel Shriner, Ricky McVicker and his wife Sarah, and Tommy McVicker and his wife Amy. Dick is predeceased by a sister, Dorothy and his Uncle Albert, whom he adored. He leaves behind many relatives in W. Virginia including a nephew, Larry Husk, and a nephew in Texas, Danny Husk.
In honor of Dick's wishes, no viewing or funeral will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 200, 4600 Legion Ln, Hampstead, MD. 21074.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 7, 2019