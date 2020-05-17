Services
Richard N. Toomey Jr.


1943 - 2020
Richard N. Toomey Jr. Obituary
Richard N. Toomey, Jr.

York - Richard N. Toomey, Jr., age 77, formerly of York, died at 11:30 PM Friday, May 15, 2020, at Towne Manor East in Norristown. He was the husband of the late Clara Anna (Dapp) Toomey.

Born February 4, 1943 in York, a son of the late Richard N. and Minnie Mae (Winter) Toomey, he was retired from York City Public Works Department. He was a member of Saint David's Evangelical Congregational Church in Dover, and the Hawk Gunning Club.

Mr. Toomey is survived by a son, Eric C. Toomey, and his wife Kristen, of Collegeville; three grandchildren, Kylie, Christopher, and Andrew; and two brothers, Terry and Jeffrey Toomey of York.

Funeral services will be private, with his Pastor, Pat Teaford, officiating. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 17 to May 18, 2020
