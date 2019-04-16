Richard R. Massey



Spring Garden Twp - Richard R. Massey, age 77, of Spring Garden Township, York, and Stuart, Florida, passed away at his home in York on Sunday, April 14, 2019.



Rick was born in Philadelphia, on September 6, 1941 to the late Richard B. R. Massey and Gladys (Bernstein) Massey. He was a graduate of York Suburban High School and the University of Tampa. He was President and owner of Formit Steel Company in Red Lion and Vice President of Formit Metal Fabricators in Emigsville. He was an avid boater, fisherman, golfer, and gin player, and was also a member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church and the Country Club of York.



Rick is survived by his wife of 55 years, Donna (Lehr) Massey; a son, Rad, and his wife Sally, of York; a grandson, William C. Massey; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy, and a brother, David.



Funeral services will be private, with burial in Mount Rose Cemetery. A casual gathering for friends will be held from 5-7:00 PM Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in the 19th Hole at the Country Club of York. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York Cancer Patient Help Fund, 25 Monument Road, York, PA 17403 or to .



KuhnerAssociates.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary