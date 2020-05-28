Richard R. Righter
1934 - 2020
Richard R. Righter

York - Richard R. (Dick) Righter, 85, of York, PA died the morning of Monday, May 25, 2020 in his home.

Born November 22, 1934 in Lewistown, PA, he was the son of the late Fred Bruce and Bernice (Moyer) Righter.

Richard was united in marriage to Carolyn Locke from 1958 until her death from Leukemia in 1965. Richard married Nellie Mae Sanders in 1967. Richard is survived by his wife Nellie; son Keith Righter and his wife, Lisa; his daughter, Laurie Kleynen and her husband, Erik; five grandchildren, Corey and Josh Righter, Emily (Brown) Righter, and Kayla and Alyssa Kleynen; and four great-grandchildren, Lincoln Righter, Madelyn and Gavin Brown, and Oliver Kleynen. Richard is also survived by his sister, Virginia Geedy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brothers Glenn and Charles (Pete) Righter and sisters Dorothy Jacobs, Edith Mazuc, and Marion Kipp.

Richard attended school in Lewistown and graduated from Beavertown Vocational High School in 1954. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, OH. During his service, Richard was a survival instructor in Reno, NV.

Following his enlistment, he worked for Mead Paper Company in Dayton. He transferred to Standard Register Paper Company in York, PA where he worked for 34 years. After retirement, Richard really enjoyed his time as a driver for The Yorktowne Hotel.

Richard enjoyed his retirement years gardening and perfecting his flower beds and pond. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events and taking family vacations to the beach.

Private service/celebration details will be released at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at www.lls.com.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hellerhoenstinefuneralhome.com




Published in York Daily Record from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
