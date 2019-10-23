|
Richard Reese Hall
Stewartstown - Richard Reese Hall, 88, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. He was the husband of the late Eleanor A. Hall and son of the late Paul G. and Miriam (Devilbiss) Hall.
He is survived by two sons, Mark R. Hall and his wife, Cindy of Airville, and Eric R. Hall and his wife, Michelle of Silver Spring, MD; and his grandchildren, Alexander, Julianne, Shane and wife Shannon and Justin and wife Erin; two great-grandchildren Mason and Emma. Preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Allen and brother, Robert Hall.
He was a graduate of Stewartstown High School and a graduate of West Chester University. He received a Master's of Education from Western Maryland College. He was a United States Army Veteran, serving two years in the Medical Corp. He worked 36 years as an Administrator and teacher in York City School District beginning in 1955, and then was a Professor at York College. He was the Mayor of Stewartstown for 25 years. A member and past President of Stewartstown Lions Club where he received Melvin Jones Fellow Award, past Officer of York County Principal's Association, past President of Kennard-Dale Booster's Club, life member of National Education Association, life member of York County Pennsylvania Association of Retired Teachers, past Service Officer, B.O.D. and life member of American Legion Post #455, honorary life member of PA Congress of Parent-Teachers, Eureka Vol. Fire Co., O.D. Republican Club of Southern York Co., member of Masonic Friendship Lodge #633.
There will be a visitation on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. at Stewartstown United Methodist Church; 26 South Main St. Stewartstown, PA 17363 with a Memorial Service beginning at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Keith O. Braucher officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: South Eastern Dollars for Scholars; 377 Main St. Fawn Grove, PA 17321.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019