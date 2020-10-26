Richard S. Kinard
York - Richard S. Kinard, 53, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Pleasant Acres with family by his side.
Born on September 12, 1967 in York, he was a son of the late Dean L. and Phyllis M. (Hake) Kinard. Richard was a graduate at Northeastern High School. He is a pass member of the Hotel Haven Pool League and enjoyed shooting pool with his friends. He was a big fan of country music and NASCAR. He was a member of the Wago Club and Rooster Social Club.
Richard is survived by a brother, Tracy L. Kinard and wife, RoseAnn; sister Cynthia M. Gilbert and husband, Randy Sr.; niece, Candy Poland and husband, James Sr. and nephew, Randy Gilbert, Jr.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Officiating will be Chaplain Susan Oelrich. A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m., at the funeral chapel. Burial is at Salem Community Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to American Heart Association
, Central PA Division, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com
.