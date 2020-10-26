1/1
Richard S. Kinard
Richard S. Kinard

York - Richard S. Kinard, 53, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Pleasant Acres with family by his side.

Born on September 12, 1967 in York, he was a son of the late Dean L. and Phyllis M. (Hake) Kinard. Richard was a graduate at Northeastern High School. He is a pass member of the Hotel Haven Pool League and enjoyed shooting pool with his friends. He was a big fan of country music and NASCAR. He was a member of the Wago Club and Rooster Social Club.

Richard is survived by a brother, Tracy L. Kinard and wife, RoseAnn; sister Cynthia M. Gilbert and husband, Randy Sr.; niece, Candy Poland and husband, James Sr. and nephew, Randy Gilbert, Jr.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Officiating will be Chaplain Susan Oelrich. A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m., at the funeral chapel. Burial is at Salem Community Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to American Heart Association, Central PA Division, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
