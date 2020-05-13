|
|
Richard S. Rohrbaugh
York - Richard S. Rohrbaugh, 83, of York, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020,at Manor Care Dallastown after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the husband of Barbara Rohrbaugh whom he married 61 years ago on September 6, 1958.
Richard was born June 28, 1936, in York and was the son of the late Roy and Pauline Rohrbaugh.
He graduated in 1955 from William Penn High School in York. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1959 to 1962 in Fort Knox, KY serving with the 6th Armored Cavalry and was with the United States Army Reserves from 1962-1965 serving with the 259th Transportation Company before being Honorably Discharged in 1965. He was employed by International Truck Parts from 1965 to 1981, Standard Register as a forms designer from 1981-1984 and the County of York Assessor's and Appraisers Office from 1984 to 2009 when he retired. He was a past President of the Assessors Association of Pennsylvania where he received the Carl W. Naessig meritorious service award. He was a member of the Amateur Softball Association where he was an umpire from 1968-2003, Hawks Gunning Club and was a member of the Mount Zion Lutheran Church of York.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, Richard is survived by his daughters, Kelly Rohrbaugh of York and Kimberly Alloway and her husband Jeffrey of York; two granddaughters, Ryan Grace Beauchamp and Emma Jane Alloway and special family members, Forrest Gulden and his wife Cassy and their children, Dahlia, Linnea and Fenner.
Services and burial for Richard will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the York County Library System, 159 East Market Street, York, Pennsylvania 17401 or www.yorklibraries.org.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 13 to May 14, 2020