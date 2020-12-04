Richard Snyder
Oswego, IL - Richard Snyder, 91, of Oswego, IL, formerly of Seminole, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, December 2, 2020. He was a devoted husband to his wife Edna for 57 years.
Born in Norristown, PA, to the late Howard and Florence Snyder, Richard proudly served his country for 22 years in both the US Army and the US Air Force while earning his bachelors degree from the university of Kansas and later getting his Masters degree from the University of South Florida . He was an elementary school principal in the Pinellas County School System for 22 years. Richard loved to teach, and was a substitute well into his 80's. When subbing his students affectionately referred to him as "that Grandpa guy."
While living in Florida, Richard was an active member of Calvary Episcopal Church, Indian Rocks Beach where he volunteered at the church food pantry. He attended St. John's Episcopal Church in Naperville, along with his family, when he moved here. He loved helping others, whether it was through teaching children to read as a reading specialist or a substitute teacher, or his time serving his country. Richard served in both WWII and Korea. He was a linguist in the US Air Force, where he intercepted top secret information during the Cuban Conflict; his wings can be found in the Smithsonian Museum.
Richard is survived by his beloved wife, Edna; three children; Margaret (Ronald) Paratore, Jennifer (Jeff) Koncelik, and Richard M. Snyder (Melissa); his seven grandchildren, McKinley and Messina Paratore, Hannah, Mason, and Tara Koncelik, and Daphne and Stella Snyder; and his nephew, Charles "Buddy" Snyder.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Helen, Peggy, Catherine, and Marie, and his brothers Charles and Arthur.
He was an avid University of Kansas Jayhawks fan, and was rarely seen without one of their logo polos.
Donations in his name may be made to the Beach Community Food Pantry at www.bcfoodpantry.org
or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org
For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Rock Chalk, Jayhawk