Richard T. Spenard
York - Richard T. Spenard, Sr., 75, of York, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Sunday June 30, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Elizabeth L. (Mangus) Spenard, with whom he celebrated a 37th wedding anniversary this past May 15.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 PM on Friday July 5, 2019 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock with Rev. Robert A. Yohe Jr. officiating. A visitation for friends and family will be held from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at the funeral home. There will be no viewing. Interment will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Glen Rock.
Richard was born in Springfield, Mass and son of the late Gaston A. and Emily (Bisson) Spenard.
He was a Labor Foreman in construction for Union Local 516 in Baltimore and following that had operated the former Manchester House Family Restaurant in Glen Rock from 1996 to 2000. He also loved cooking, riding his Harley and was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Besides his wife, he leaves a daughter, Amanda A. Kernan and her husband Michael of New Freedom and a son Richard T. Spenard Jr. of York; and "Poppy" to two grandchildren, Lilly and Finn Kernan; and a brother Paul Rene Spenard of Baltimore. He was predeceased by a brother Jonathan (Johnny) Spenard.
In lieu of Flowers, please consider donating to the Cancer Patient Help Fund c/o York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke St., Second Floor, York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 2, 2019