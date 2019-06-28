|
|
Richard (Dick) Thomas
- - Richard (Dick) Thomas, age 84, lost his struggle with Parkinson's disease on June 23, 2019 at Legend Senior Living in Lititz, PA. He was the loving husband of Carole Boalt Thomas who died on Jan 20, 2016. They were high school sweethearts and remained inseparable for over 60 years.
Richard was born in York to the late Chester Thomas, Sr and the late Mildred Strickler. He graduated from William Penn Senior High School in 1952, and worked as a draftsman at Allis Chalmers, York International and Donnelly Printing. After retirement, he joined the quality control line at Dawn Foods. Seeing the waste at the end of each shift, he began delivering the rejected baked goods to the York Rescue Mission and other food banks in the area. For many years he was known around town as "The Cake Man'. He also served on the Board of Directors at Heritage Valley Credit Union.
He was an excellent athlete and ran adult volleyball for Springettsbury Township Recreation in addition to coaching the Tennis for Kids programs each summer. When he could no longer participate in sports, he became a member of the "chain gang" at York Suburban High School football games until a linesman accidentally tackled him breaking several ribs.
He was devoted to his family and supported his wife's baton studio and twirling teams. He tirelessly worked back stage and ran errands during competitions. He also marched in numerous Halloween parades around the county, dressed as Ferdinand the Bull with Yvonne's Dance Studio and later The Checkmates. His antics brought joy to all the spectators along the way
He was a longtime member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church where he was famous for passing out candy to parishioners and clergy.
His love for cinnamon on his applesauce was legendary at every eating establishment within a 30-mile radius. Many servers will remember his orders for "brown applesauce."
Dick was preceded in death by his wife Carole, brothers Chet Jr, Raymond and Carl and a sister Eleanor Jean. Survivors include two daughters, Beth Heckman and Jo Carole Dodson, a brother, Dean Thomas, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and good friends who were like family, He also leaves behind his faithful companion Gus, a West Highland Terrier. The two of them were a familiar sight in Haines Acres taking their daily walks together.
A celebration of Dick's life is will be held Tuesday, July 2 the Terrace Room at Wisehaven Event Center, York, from 6pm to 9p.
Contributions can be made to Rock Steady Boxing Lancaster, 136 W. Main St, Suite 200, Leola, PA 17540. The therapy he received there made a huge difference in his quality of life. The money raised will help pay for Parkinson's patients who cannot afford the program.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 28, 2019