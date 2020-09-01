1/1
Richard W. Stahle Sr.
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard W. Stahle, Sr.

York, PA - Richard W. Stahle, Sr., 62 of York, PA, died at York Hospital on August 31, 2020. He was the husband of Sharon (Trimmer) Stahle with whom he observed their 39th wedding anniversary on August 7, 2020.

Born July 31, 1958 in Fort Knox, KY, he was the son of the late Wayne R. and Naomi (Tabei) Stahle.

Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was employed as a printer for Strine Printing.

He served as a volunteer fireman for the City of York since 1976, where he also served as a Captain. He was a lifetime member of the Eagle Fire Co., Rex Fire Co., Laurel Fire Co. and the Vigilant Social Club. He was a member of the Foreman's, President's and Fire Chief's Association and the York Volunteer Fireman's Relief Association.

Richard was a member of the York County Hazmat Team Hammer20, where he was Deputy Chief. He served as chief of the York Fair Fire Department.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Kathy Stahle Hughes and her husband, Richard of North York Borough, a son, Richard Stahle, Jr. and his wife Ashley of West York Borough, seven grandchildren, Dylan Hughes, Ale'zaye Stahle, Ethan Hughes, Aiden Hughes, Draydon Stahle, Kalen Hughes and Kaemon Stahle, three brothers, James Stahle of Mt. Wolf, PA, Robert Stahle of York and Patrick Stahle of York. He was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Stahle.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York, PA with the Rev. Kevin T. Shively, officiating. Family and friends should meet at the entrance to Susquehanna Memorial Gardens by 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County Community Foundation, Attn: Fuel Their Fire Scholarship Fund, 14 West Market Street, York, PA 17401.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Susquehanna Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved