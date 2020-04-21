Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Wilkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Wilkinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Wilkinson Obituary
Richard Wilkinson

YORK - Richard B. Wilkinson, 88, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at York Hospital. He resided at the Brunswick at Longstown.

Mr. Wilkinson was born in York on February 24, 1932, the son of the late Ira and Lucy (Neff) Wilkinson. He worked for Cole Business Furniture for 20 years and retired from Benjamin Moore Industrial Coatings.

He was a member of the Shiloh American Legion and the 9th Ward Republican Club. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War.

Mr. Wilkinson leaves his ex-wife Doris (Slaseman) Wilkinson; a son, Richard "Brett" Wilkinson and his wife Carol; four daughters, Wendy Geoghan and her husband John, Lynne Weaver and her husband Tim, Melissa Wyatt and her husband Andy, and Holly Allen and her partner Wick Woodford; seven grandchildren, Ashley, Chloe, Hannah, Eddie, Will, Jordan, and Zane; three great grandchildren; and a sister, Sandra Lease. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Cortney; and three brothers, Ira, Jr., Robert and Forrest.

Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 4219 E. Trindle Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011 or DAV.org

Services will be private with an interment at a later date in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is assisting the family with the arrangements. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -