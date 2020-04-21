|
Richard Wilkinson
YORK - Richard B. Wilkinson, 88, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at York Hospital. He resided at the Brunswick at Longstown.
Mr. Wilkinson was born in York on February 24, 1932, the son of the late Ira and Lucy (Neff) Wilkinson. He worked for Cole Business Furniture for 20 years and retired from Benjamin Moore Industrial Coatings.
He was a member of the Shiloh American Legion and the 9th Ward Republican Club. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War.
Mr. Wilkinson leaves his ex-wife Doris (Slaseman) Wilkinson; a son, Richard "Brett" Wilkinson and his wife Carol; four daughters, Wendy Geoghan and her husband John, Lynne Weaver and her husband Tim, Melissa Wyatt and her husband Andy, and Holly Allen and her partner Wick Woodford; seven grandchildren, Ashley, Chloe, Hannah, Eddie, Will, Jordan, and Zane; three great grandchildren; and a sister, Sandra Lease. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Cortney; and three brothers, Ira, Jr., Robert and Forrest.
Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 4219 E. Trindle Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011 or DAV.org
Services will be private with an interment at a later date in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is assisting the family with the arrangements. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020