Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
1936 - 2020
York - Richard William Schreiber, 83, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Normandie Ridge. He was the husband of Bernice J. (Anger) Schreiber, to whom he was married for 16 years.

Born on December 13, 1936 in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was a son of the late Robert W. and Emma (Ries) Schreiber. Richard graduated with his Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from Newark College of Engineering. He worked for 40 years in the engineering and management in transportation air conditioning until his retirement in 1991. He was the co-founder and president of A/C Industries, that became a subsidiary of Carrier Corp.

Richard was a member and past president of Outdoor Country Club, member of Country Club of York, Master Mason for York Lodge 266 Free and Accepted Mason, 32 Mason Scottish Rite of Harrisburg Consistory, Shriner at Zembo Temple in Harrisburg, member of York Shrine Club, and member of Tall Cedars of Lebanon; York Forest No. 30.

Richard is survived by three sons, Richard W. Schreiber, Jr. and wife, Kathy, James R. Schreiber and wife, Laura, and W. Robert Schreiber and wife, Kristy; three step children, Jackie Hall and husband, James, Tricia Muth and husband, Peter, and Richard Ellard; four grandchildren, Sarah, Brent, Lincoln, and Remington Schreiber; seven step grandchildren; 5 step great grandchildren, and two brothers, Robert and David Schreiber. He is preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Vivian A. (Sylvester) Schreiber.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York, PA. Officiating will be Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder. A visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral chapel. Burial will be held at Mt. Rose Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Breast Cancer Society, 10400 Patuxent Parkway, Suite 480, Columbia, MD 21044 or online at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/donatemobile. Condolences can be sent at Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
