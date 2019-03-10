|
|
Richard Wood
Manhattan, New York - Richard Alan Wood, 31, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at home.
Born in Baltimore, MD on October 28, 1987, he was the son of Michele and RW Wood of Dallastown. He was a graduate of Dallastown High School and Penn State University. He was employed as a financial planner for Macy's, Lord and Taylor, and One Kings Lane; which were located in Manhattan, New York.
There will be a Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, 251 E Main St, Dallastown with the Rev. Charles Topper as celebrant. A Celebration of Life will follow the Mass at the Great American Saloon, 20 Dairyland Square, Red Lion.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, York are entrusted with arrangements.
In addition to his parents, Richard is survived by three brothers, Randel and wife, Jen, Ryan and wife, Heather and Robert Wood all of York; many aunts, uncles, & cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Cancer Research.
www.KefferFH.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019