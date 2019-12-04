|
Richard Ziegler, Jr.
York - Richard Ziegler, Jr., age 55, York, died on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Richard ("Rick") was born Jan. 2, 1964, in York, the son of Richard Ziegler, Sr. and the late Charone Ziegler.
He is survived by his son, Richard Ziegler, III, of Sandy, UT and his daughter, Katlyn Smith (Ziegler), of Harrisburg. He is also survived by three grandchildren, four sisters, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Rick was extremely generous with his time and resources, always willing to jump in and help anyone in need. He made everyone laugh, often through storytelling accentuated by his fun-loving and charismatic personality. His friends and family will miss the fun and love he brought to their lives. Rick cared deeply for his family and dedicated much of his life to being with and raising his children.
There will be a Memorial Service held at 2 PM on Saturday, December 7th at Zion Lutheran Church located at 2215 Brandywine Lane, York.
