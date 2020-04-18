|
|
Rick L. Sechrist
Glen Rock - Rick L. Sechrist, 64, of Glen Rock, died of natural causes, Friday April 17, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of the Teri Kay (Norman) Sechrist.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date, due to the current Covid-19 situation.
Memorial contributions may be made to Omega Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation Center, 8272 Woodbine Center, Airville, PA 17302.
For complete obituary information go to geiple.com.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., Glen Rock is assisting the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020