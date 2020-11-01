Rickey M. Howard, Sr.



York - Rickey M. Howard, Sr., 63, entered into rest on Friday October 30, 2020 at York Hospital.



He was born December 24, 1956 in York. The son of the late Jesse W. Howard, Sr. and Catherine E. (Wunch) Howard.



Rick was the owner and operator of Rick's Home Improvements for over 30 years.



He is survived by three children: Summer Koons, Rickey M. Howard, Jr., Chad Howard, five grandsons, a sister Lisa Looks and a brother Robert Howard.



A viewing will be 1-2 pm Thursday November 5, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York. A graveside will follow at 2:15 pm at Mt. Rose Cemetery 1502 Mt. Rose Ave. York. Those attending the graveside can follow from the funeral home to the cemetery or meet us at the entrance of the cemetery by 215pm.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store