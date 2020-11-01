1/1
Rickey M. Howard Sr.
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rickey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rickey M. Howard, Sr.

York - Rickey M. Howard, Sr., 63, entered into rest on Friday October 30, 2020 at York Hospital.

He was born December 24, 1956 in York. The son of the late Jesse W. Howard, Sr. and Catherine E. (Wunch) Howard.

Rick was the owner and operator of Rick's Home Improvements for over 30 years.

He is survived by three children: Summer Koons, Rickey M. Howard, Jr., Chad Howard, five grandsons, a sister Lisa Looks and a brother Robert Howard.

A viewing will be 1-2 pm Thursday November 5, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York. A graveside will follow at 2:15 pm at Mt. Rose Cemetery 1502 Mt. Rose Ave. York. Those attending the graveside can follow from the funeral home to the cemetery or meet us at the entrance of the cemetery by 215pm.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Graveside service
02:15 PM
Mt. Rose Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved