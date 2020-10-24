1/1
Rickey Nitchman
1958 - 2020
YORK - Rickey Lee Nitchman, 62, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his residence.

Rickey was born in York on June 7, 1958, the son of John D. Nitchman of York and Ethel 'Misty" (Crook) Nitchman of Dover. He also leaves a brother, Jeff Nitchman and his wife Tess of York. He worked as a carpenter in the York area.

Rickey was a 1976 graduate of Spring Grove High School and later attended trade school. He was a member of the Girard Club and White Rose Motorcycle Club. He lived life to the fullest, enjoyed riding his Harley and participation in many Charitable causes. He leaves many friends who will miss him dearly.

Services will be private. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is assisting with the arrangements.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Allen Shoey, VMD for his kind care for Rickey's mom, Misty. We are going to take one last ride for Rickey - watch his FB. The family requests memorial contributions be held until a charity event can be scheduled in Rickey's name. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
