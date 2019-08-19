|
Rickie "Rick" Lee Wilson
Delta - Rickie "Rick" Lee Wilson passed peacefully in his sleep on Friday, August 2, 2019, in Delta, Pennsylvania, he was 64. He was born September 25, 1954, in Harford County, Maryland and was the son of the late Fred Joseph and Marjorie Marie (Butner) Wilson, Jr. He joined the Maryland Air National Guard in Edgewood, Maryland in 1975 before he was honorably discharged due to injury. Rick enjoyed spending time with friends and family, restoring and building street rods, drag racing, fixing anything with a motor, fishing, going to church and playing with his dog and best friend, Tanner.
Rick is survived by his two sons, Israel Wilson and his fiancé Kait Dalton of Delta, Rickie Wilson, Jr. and his wife Kelly of Dover, his daughter, Teresa Hilbert and her husband Joshua of Mount Wolf; and 3 grandchildren Austin, Christian and Leeland as well as a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in passing by his parents, his wife Dianne Chappel Wilson, a brother Terry Wilson, and a sister Vicky Wilson Gullion.
Private services will be provided for the family by Gladfelter Funeral Home in York with burial and Military Honors at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a future date.
Because of the love that he had for his dog, Tanner, the family requests that any donations be made in his memory to an animal shelter of the donors choosing.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 19, 2019