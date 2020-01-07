Services
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James Lutheran Church
2335 Cramer Road
Brogue, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ricky Tyson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricky D. Tyson


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ricky D. Tyson Obituary
Ricky D. Tyson

Felton - Ricky D. Tyson, 55, died of natural causes, Friday, January 3, 2020 at York Hospital.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. James Lutheran Church, 2335 Cramer Road, Brogue, PA 17309. Burial will private at the convenience of the family.

Ricky was born on December 27, 1964 in York and was a son of Randall D. Tyson Sr. of Felton and the late Rosalie J. (Kinard) Tyson.

He was a graduate of York County Vo-Tech in 1982 and was employed with Harley Davidson Inc. in York since 1996.

Besides his father he leaves a brother, Randall D. Tyson Jr, of Felton.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail, N. York, PA 17406.

The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main St., Glen Rock, is assisting the family and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ricky's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -