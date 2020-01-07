|
|
Ricky D. Tyson
Felton - Ricky D. Tyson, 55, died of natural causes, Friday, January 3, 2020 at York Hospital.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. James Lutheran Church, 2335 Cramer Road, Brogue, PA 17309. Burial will private at the convenience of the family.
Ricky was born on December 27, 1964 in York and was a son of Randall D. Tyson Sr. of Felton and the late Rosalie J. (Kinard) Tyson.
He was a graduate of York County Vo-Tech in 1982 and was employed with Harley Davidson Inc. in York since 1996.
Besides his father he leaves a brother, Randall D. Tyson Jr, of Felton.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail, N. York, PA 17406.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main St., Glen Rock, is assisting the family and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020