Rita A. Giffen
York - Rita Ann Giffen of York, Pennsylvania passed March 15th, 2019.
Rita was born to Peter and Nicoletta Pantalone, December 3rd, 1946 in Wilmington, Delaware where she graduated from PS Dupont and attended Goldy-Beacom College. She married George Giffen in 1968, and they lived together in Wilmington, Delaware; Wheeling, West Virginia; and Camden, New Jersey before settling in York in 1973 where they lived happily for over forty-five years. Rita was a life long Catholic & member of St. Joseph Parish in York. Together Rita and George raised two children.
She is survived by her husband George and their sons Christopher and Anthony. She also leaves to cherish her memory three siblings: Mary Anne, Joan, and Peter. She was preceded in death by her sister Josephine and brother Anthony.
Rita's most recent job prior to retirement was as an Optician in the Vision Center at Wal-Mart but for several years was the co-proprietor of the Hoagie Hut in Quarryville, Pennsylvania and Gramps Corner Store in Mountville, Pennsylvania alongside her husband. But she was most proud of her roles as grandmother, mother, wife, and sister.
While Rita loved to travel and in recent years was able to visit locations all over the globe with her husband, she was equally happy spending time at home where family and friends were always eager to enjoy her unforgettable cooking. Rita had a joyful spirit and loved to laugh. She brought happiness to everyone who knew her.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Road, York, PA 17402.
Rita and George rescued several animals during their years in York and loved them all deeply. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those who have the means consider making a memorial donation to the York County SPCA at https://www.ycspca.org/support-ycspca
The family would also like to thank Hospice Community Care and the entire staff ay WellSpan York Hospital for their professionalism, empathy, and kindness over the last few months.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019