Rita E. Miles
Rita E. Miles

New Freedom - Rita E. Miles, 84, of New Freedom, PA, passed away on October 24, 2020.

Born in PA, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Viola Mae (Jensen) Houck. She was the wife of George V. Miles for 65 years.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her five children Bryan Miles, Terry Hergenhahn, Alex Miles, George Miles, and Laurie Miles; seven grandchildren and a sister.

A viewing will be held, Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 11:00 - 12:00 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church; 315 N. Constitution Ave., New Freedom, PA 17349. A Funeral Liturgy will be Thursday at 12:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rita's memory to: American Cancer Society, 924 N. Colonial Ave. York, PA 17403.

Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, is assisting the family with arrangements.






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
October 26, 2020
Rita will be greatly missed. She was such an influence in helping me to get through my difficult time. I will always have fond memories of the Domino player she was and the good times we had on and off the golf course. Her memories will be with me always.
Shirley Stake
Friend
