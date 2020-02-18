|
|
Rita J. Markel
Red Lion - Rita J. Markel, 77, of Red Lion, passed away on Monday February 17, 2020 at WellSpan York Hospital. She was the wife of Kenneth E. Markel. They were married for 59 years.
Rita was born in York on June 21, 1942. Only child of Norman P. and Charlotte E. (Markel) Leiphart.
She retired from Rost Brothers Engraving after 35 years of service. Previously she was a guidance secretary at Red Lion High School, and had worked at the former United Dye Works.
A graveside service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Rd. York.
In addition to her husband, Rita is survived by a daughter, Heather J. Markel of Red Lion, and a son, Wade A. Markel, and wife, Karen, of York.
Two grandchildren; Sarah Benton and Christopher Markel.
She was a member of the American Legion Dallastown.
Memorial contributions may be made to the York SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020