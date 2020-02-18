Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Markel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita J. Markel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita J. Markel Obituary
Rita J. Markel

Red Lion - Rita J. Markel, 77, of Red Lion, passed away on Monday February 17, 2020 at WellSpan York Hospital. She was the wife of Kenneth E. Markel. They were married for 59 years.

Rita was born in York on June 21, 1942. Only child of Norman P. and Charlotte E. (Markel) Leiphart.

She retired from Rost Brothers Engraving after 35 years of service. Previously she was a guidance secretary at Red Lion High School, and had worked at the former United Dye Works.

A graveside service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Rd. York.

In addition to her husband, Rita is survived by a daughter, Heather J. Markel of Red Lion, and a son, Wade A. Markel, and wife, Karen, of York.

Two grandchildren; Sarah Benton and Christopher Markel.

She was a member of the American Legion Dallastown.

Memorial contributions may be made to the York SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -