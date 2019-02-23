Services
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
South Hill Hebrew Cemetery
Old Baltimore Pike
York, PA
York - Rita Karp Fisher, 90, of York, died Friday, February 22, 2019, at The York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Harold Fisher, MD.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday February 24, 2019 at South Hill Hebrew Cemetery, Old Baltimore Pike, York. There will be no viewing. Officiating at the service will be Rabbi Jeffrey Astrachan. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock, is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Karp Fisher was born June 9, 1928, in New York, New York, a daughter of the late David Mayer Karp and Ann (Schrager) Karp.

She worked for the York Valley Inn, where she operated the Treasures unlimited. Rita was a member of Temple Beth Israel, and volunteered with the Humane Society of York, and the York County SPCA. Rita enjoyed golfing, swimming, skiing, gardening, and was an excellent cook.

Mrs. Karp Fisher leaves a sister, Myrna Douglas of Monroe Township, New Jersey and several beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. In addition to her husband Dr. Fisher, she is predeceased by two previous husbands, Robert Leonard Miller and Herman "Hy" Niessen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth Israel, 2090 Hollywood Dr, York, PA 17403; or to the York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.

Condolences may be shared at Geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2019
