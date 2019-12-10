Services
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc.
2290 School St.
York, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc.
2290 School St.
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Aldinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita M. Aldinger


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita M. Aldinger Obituary
Rita M. Aldinger

Manchester - Rita M. (Raffensberger) Aldinger, 81, passed away Monday, November 9, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Victor S. Aldinger, Jr., with whom she celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary in October.

Mrs. Aldinger was born in York, January 14, 1938, daughter of the late Walter and Madelyn (Myers) Raffensberger.

Rita was a waitress for Fireside Restaurant, Mt. Wolf VFW, and the Shiloh Legion Post 791. She was a life member of the Mt. Wolf Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 2493.

In addition to her husband, survivors include two children, Susan Hosier and her husband, Carl of Lake Meade and Charles "Chuck" Spangler and his wife, Alena of CO; two stepchildren, Rodney Aldinger and Kathy Aldinger, both of Manchester; six grandchildren, Ashley Wisner and her husband, Jeremy, Andrew Arnold and his wife, Wendy, Dillon Spangler, Bradley Peasley, Andrew Hosier, and Leah Cash and her husband, Brandon; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Rena "Babe" Mitzel and her husband, Ken of York. She was preceded in death by five brothers.

Funeral service will be held 12 noon, Friday, December 13, 2019 at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York (Shiloh), PA. There will be a viewing from 10-12 noon, prior to the service at the funeral home. Final resting place will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -