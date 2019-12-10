|
|
Rita M. Aldinger
Manchester - Rita M. (Raffensberger) Aldinger, 81, passed away Monday, November 9, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Victor S. Aldinger, Jr., with whom she celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary in October.
Mrs. Aldinger was born in York, January 14, 1938, daughter of the late Walter and Madelyn (Myers) Raffensberger.
Rita was a waitress for Fireside Restaurant, Mt. Wolf VFW, and the Shiloh Legion Post 791. She was a life member of the Mt. Wolf Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 2493.
In addition to her husband, survivors include two children, Susan Hosier and her husband, Carl of Lake Meade and Charles "Chuck" Spangler and his wife, Alena of CO; two stepchildren, Rodney Aldinger and Kathy Aldinger, both of Manchester; six grandchildren, Ashley Wisner and her husband, Jeremy, Andrew Arnold and his wife, Wendy, Dillon Spangler, Bradley Peasley, Andrew Hosier, and Leah Cash and her husband, Brandon; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Rena "Babe" Mitzel and her husband, Ken of York. She was preceded in death by five brothers.
Funeral service will be held 12 noon, Friday, December 13, 2019 at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York (Shiloh), PA. There will be a viewing from 10-12 noon, prior to the service at the funeral home. Final resting place will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019