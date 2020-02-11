Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
950 West Market St.
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
950 West Market St.
Rita M. Senft


1927 - 2020
Rita M. Senft Obituary
Rita M. Senft

York - Rita M. Senft, 92, entered into rest Monday February 10, 2020 at Misericordia Nursing Center. She was the wife of the late Wayne E. Senft.

A visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Friday at St. Rose of Lima Church 950 West Market St. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Daniel Richards as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.

Mrs. Senft was born October 4,1927 in York, a daughter of the late Paul H. and Genevieve (Lawrence) Smith. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church and had been employed at South Pine Nightwear, Danskin, Arlene Hoffer's, and the Gap.

Rita is survived by her children Loretta M. Trimmer and her husband John, Bruce A. Senft and his wife Sue, Marjorie A. Shiflet and her husband Jeffrey; grandchildren Michelle Snelbaker, Christopher Shiflet, Melissa Ilgen, Matthew Shiflet, Beth Trimmer, Christie Senft, Brent Trimmer, and Karin Senft; 12 great-grandchildren. She was one of eight children and is survived by a brother Nelson Smith.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rose of Lima Church, 950 West Market St. York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
