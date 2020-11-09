1/1
Rita V. (Jordan) Shelly
Rita V. (Jordan) Shelly

York - Rita V. (Jordan) Shelly, 93, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 surrounded by her family. Rita was the wife of the late Robert L. Shelly, who passed away on April 8, 2010.

A time of gathering will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 9:30AM - 10:30AM at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc. 1551 Kenneth Road, York, followed by a graveside service, beginning at 11AM at Prospect Hill Cemetery 700 N George St, York, PA 17404 with Pastor Todd Smith officiating.

Born in San Francisco, CA on February 7, 1927, Rita was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Ada M. (Hurst) Jordan. She will be remembered by her love for her family as well as playing cards.

Rita is survived by her son, Robert J. Kelly; grandchildren David Kelly and his wife, Ruth, Susan Hinkle and her husband Chad; great-grandchildren, Derek Kelly and his wife Mary, Kyle Kelly, Bryce Hinkle and Raegan Hinkle. Mrs. Shelly was preceded in death by her first husband Jesse Kelly; daughter Rebecca Kelly; and her brother Ashton Jordan.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to make a donation in Rita's honor to a charity of your choice.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com






Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

