Robena W. Fisher
New Freedom - Robena W. Fisher, 94, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of 64 years to Milton K. Fisher. Born in McDowell County, WV, Robena was the daughter of the late John Lee and Bertha Inez (Blevins) Dutton. She retired in 1994 after 16 years in the kitchen at Southern Elementary School, Glen Rock, as a part-time cook. Robena also worked for Reliance Motor Coach Co. and the former Charles G. Summers, Jr. Inc. She was a faithful member of Bethlehem Steltz Reformed Church in Glen Rock.
Surviving are two daughters, Christine I. Fisher, New Freedom, and Brenda L. and her husband, Steve Forbes of Glen Rock; one granddaughter, Ashley and her husband, Cory Grove of Felton; and one beloved great granddaughter, Tenly Grove. Robena was preceded in death by three siblings, John D. 'J.D.' Dutton, Ruby Miller, and Mary Dutton.
There will be a viewing on Sunday afternoon, December 29, from 2-4 p.m. at Bethlehem Steltz Reformed Church, 5890 Steltz Road, Glen Rock, PA 17327. There will be a funeral service at the church on Monday, December 30, at 11 a.m. with Rev. John C. Dorr, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Robena's memory to Bethlehem Steltz Reformed Church at the above address or to the at https://www.alz.org/nca/donate. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, is assisting the family with the arrangements. HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019