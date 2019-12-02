|
|
Robert A. Bell
York - Robert A. Bell, age 68, of York, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the companion of Sharon Sheetz.
Born September 30, 1951 in York, the son of the late Kathleen Jones, he served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.
In addition to his companion, Mr. Bell is survived by two sons, Justin J. Bell, and his wife Tricia, and Derek A. Bell, all of Manchester; two grandchildren, Riley and Carson Bell; a sister, Mary Jones; and two nieces, Jamie and Kelly.
Funeral services are scheduled for 7:00 PM Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with The Rev. Bonnie Whittier and Sundra Shaffer officiating. Visitation will be 6-7:00 PM. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Veteran's Helping Hand, Inc., 412 West King Street, York, PA 17401.
KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019