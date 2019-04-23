|
Robert A. Gingerich
York - Robert A. Gingerich, 80, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Barbara (Stover) Gingerich to whom he was married for 54 years.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00 AM Thursday at the Funeral Chapel. Private burial will be in St. Jacobs Union Cemetery, York New Salem.
Born February 25, 1939 in West York a son of the late Jere and Evelyn F. (Seeger) Gingerich, he was a graduate of Spring Grove High School, Penn State University and Slippery Rock University. Following his service in the US Army during the Vietnam War, Mr. Gingerich began working as a District Executive with Boy Scouts of America. He then continued his career with Otter Lake Conservation School, served as Exec. Director of Oglebay Institute, Development Director for the former Rehabilitation Industrial Training Center of York and retired as Exec. Director of North Museum of Nature and Science at F&M College. Bob was a life member of Conservation Society of York County and as teenager earned the Eagle Scout Award from BSA.
Mr. Gingerich had an avid interest in Native American History and Culture. He loved all people, collecting, dancing, exploring and traveling the world. He was a professional storyteller and often shared his favorite quote "Trees made good friends because they always listen."
In addition to his wife, Mr. Gingerich is survived by a son, Wade A. Gingerich of York; a daughter, Jade A. Gingerich and husband Robin Tomlin of Ellicott City, MD; and his granddaughter, Isabella Kim Thao Gingerich.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Conservation Society of York County, 205 Indian Steps Rd., Airville, PA 17302 or to Big Big World Project, 4913 28th St. N., Arlington, VA 22207.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019