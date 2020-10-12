1/1
Robert A. Jackson
Robert A. Jackson

York - Robert A. Jackson, age 61, of York, died at 2:35 PM Thursday, October 8, 2020 at York Hospital.

Born on July 29, 1959 in York, he was the son of the late Catherine M. Jackson, and a son of the late Edwin Jones. He was a 1977 graduate of York VoTech, and had worked as a Quality Engineer for McClarin Plastics in Hanover.

Mr. Jackson is survived by a sister, Colette "Gina" Jackson, of York; two nieces, Leisha and Kiesha Jackson; a great nephew, Amir Miller; a great niece, Sayani Stokes; a step brother, Craig Jones; a stepsister, Monica Scott; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was also preceded in death by a step sister, Christine Shockley

Funeral services will be private. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
October 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Robert & Gina Folk
Friend
