Robert A. JacksonYork - Robert A. Jackson, age 61, of York, died at 2:35 PM Thursday, October 8, 2020 at York Hospital.Born on July 29, 1959 in York, he was the son of the late Catherine M. Jackson, and a son of the late Edwin Jones. He was a 1977 graduate of York VoTech, and had worked as a Quality Engineer for McClarin Plastics in Hanover.Mr. Jackson is survived by a sister, Colette "Gina" Jackson, of York; two nieces, Leisha and Kiesha Jackson; a great nephew, Amir Miller; a great niece, Sayani Stokes; a step brother, Craig Jones; a stepsister, Monica Scott; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was also preceded in death by a step sister, Christine ShockleyFuneral services will be private. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.