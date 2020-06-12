Robert A. Newton
1940 - 2020
Robert A. Newton

Spring Garden Twp. - Robert A. Newton, age 79, of Spring Garden Township, York, died at 8:57 PM at York Hospital. He was the loving husband of Lorraine J. (Fisher) Newton.

Born September 17, 1940 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the son of the late Alwin and Iola (Hobbs) Newton, he graduated from Purdue University. Mr. Newton had worked as a salesman in medical sales and was a co-owner of Sturdy-Lite Furniture in Hellam. He was also member of Honey Run Golf Club where he had been a part owner in the past. Mr. Newton was a business man, a loyal friend, an avid golfer, and a lover of animals, especially dogs.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Newton is survived by a son, David A. Newton; and a sister and brother-in-law, Dr. Allen and Mrs. Lahey.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York. Visitation will be 1:30-2:00 PM. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association, 3001 Old Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

KuhnerEquities.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
JUN
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
