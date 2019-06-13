|
Robert A. Wills
York - Robert A. Wills passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Manor Care Kingston Court. Robert (Bob) was born on Nov. 25, 1945 at the York Hospital. He was a son of the late Beulah (Hartman) Wills and the late James E. Wills, Sr., both of whom were born in York County and remained life-long residents of York.
Bob was born and raised as a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York.
Bob was a 1963 graduate of York Catholic High School, where he graduated 6th in his class. He studied accounting and business finance at Thompson Business College and the majored in Accounting at York Junior College. After earning his Associate degree is accounting, Bob started his first accounting position at Cole Steel Equipment Co. on 6/6/66. Bob held various accounting and finance positions at Cole during his 24 years of service. After Cole ceased operations in 1990 and closed permanently, Bob joined the finance office staff at Penn State York Campus, where he worked for 17 years until he retired in 2008 because of declining health issues.
Bob is survived by one sister, Carole A. Fisher of York, one brother, James Wills, Jr. of Cape Canaveral, FL, and by nine nieces and nephews.
Bob had bequeathed his body to the Humanity Gifts Registry of PA for medical research and education. His remains are being delivered there by John W. Keffer Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. who is in charge of arrangements. There will be no viewing, and the memorial service will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greenview Bible Camp, 580 Fivepointville Rd. Denver, PA 17517, or to York Catholic High School Development Fund 601 E. Springettsbury Ave. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 13, 2019