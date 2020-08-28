1/1
Robert A. Yeaple
Robert A. Yeaple

York - Robert A. Yeaple, 90, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Robert was the husband of the late Betty J. (Grab) Yeaple, who passed away in 2008. The couple wed on June 28, 1952.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday September 4th at Mt. Rose Cemetery, 1502 Mt. Rose Ave, York, PA 17403 with Pastor Rick Roth officiating. A funeral cortege will meet at the entrance of the cemetery at 1:45PM. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc. 1551 Kenneth Road York is in charge of arrangements.

Born on November 21, 1929, Robert was the son of the late Stewart A. and Anna M. (Schaffer) Yeaple. Robert was a laborer for Lyon metal for over 30 years. His was last employed by York college as a ground's keeper, where he worked for 10 years.

Robert served his country for two years in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Wago Club.

Mr. Yeaple is survived by three daughters; Connie Wagner and her husband, Robert, Wanda Carbaugh and her husband, Neil, and Joyce Yeaple and her companion, Rick Hetrick; three grandchildren, Mandy Sparks, Chris Carbaugh and Cori Hetrick; three great-grandchildren; Autumn Aldinger, Briana Sparks, Ruby Huynh; one great-great grandchild, Remington Shelton; and brother, Stewart Yeaple. Robert was preceded in death by his sister Shirley Leib.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
