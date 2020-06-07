Robert Adams
Red Lion - Robert E. Adams, age 70, passed away, with his family by his side, on June 5, 2020, at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy.
Robert was born in East Manchester Township on April 24, 1950 and was the son of the late David A. Adams and Mary A. (Slaseman) Adams. He graduated from Northeastern High School and worked as a salesman most of his life.
He is survived by his daughters Jennifer Adams, Angela Han and Carolyn Mullen; 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother David Adams and his sisters Mary Rauch and Betty Hake. He was predeceased by brothers George, Charlie and Merle Adams and his sister Patricia Stambaugh.
Following cremation, services and interment are being held privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York.
