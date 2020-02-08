|
|
Robert Augustus Everhart, Jr.
York - Robert Augustus, Everhart, Jr., 84, entered into rest on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 8:20 a.m. in hospice care at his home in York, with his family surrounding him. He was the husband of Helen E. (Porter) Everhart with whom he was married 29 years and preceded him in death October 28, 2003. He also shared 14 wonderful years with his current companion, Joan D. Myers of Reading, PA.
Funeral service will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York, PA. Officiating at the service will be Chaplin Mary Kay Alpaugh, Asera Care Hospice. Viewing will be held from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral chapel. A Masonic Service will begin at 6 p.m. and Military Rites conducted by the York County Veterans Honor Guard will follow. Interment will be at Ft. Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003.
Mr. Everhart Jr. was born in Lewisberry, Warrington Township, York County He was a son of the late Robert A. Everhart, Sr. and Dorothy E. (Stetler) Everhart, Lauer. Mr. Everhart Jr. enlisted into Military service in 1953 where his love of the Military life allowed him to serve proudly for the next 33 years. Retiring in 1994 at SMSGT. He had the honor of serving in Four Military Branches: US Marine Corps, US Marine Corps Reserve, US Air Force, and US Air Force Reserve. He also worked for the united States Postal Service for 41 years.
He was a member of the Shiloh American Legion Post #791; Air Force Association, Air Force Historical Foundation (Charter Member); Air Force Memorial Foundation (Charter Member); Air Force Memorial (Charter Member); National World War II Museum (Charter Member); Air Force Historical Memorial Foundation (Charter Member); First Capital High Twelve Luncheon Club' Price Athletic Association; Reading Liederkranz (German Club). Mr. Everhart Jr.'s Masonic affiliations include Zeredatha-White Rose Lodge #451; Tall Cedars of Lebanon; York Forest #30; Donor club, Masonic Society. He was also a life time member in the Air Force Sergeants Association (AFSA); American Philatelic Society; American Philatelic Research Library, Prince Athletic Association Club and the National Rifle Association (NRA).
Mr. Everhart Jr. is survived by his brother Mark W. Lauer of Chantilly, VA; three step sons, James R. Sprenkle of Oak Ridge, TN, Ronald S. Sprenkle of York and Robert T. Sprenkle of Loveland, CO; two step daughters, Jeannette M. Schmidt of Calabash, NC and Eileen A. Rutherford of Dover, PA; five grandchildren, Angela M. Beall of Richmond, KY, Michael J. Sprenkle of Oak Ridge, TN, Gregory R. Schmidt of Alexandria, VA, and Nicole K. Elkins of Wise, VA and Francena R. Rodriguez of York; eight great grandchildren, Anthony A., Alyana A., Alexa A. Torres-Rutherford, Reyna I., Esteban Rodriguez Jr. all of York, Abbey and Amanda Beall both of Richmond, KY, and Evan Schmidt of Alexandria, VA; two nieces and one nephew.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020