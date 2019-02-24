|
Robert B. Hueter
HALLAM - Robert B. Hueter, 57, of Hallam, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at UPMC Memorial Hospital. He was the companion to Terry Frey.
Robert was born June 15, 1961, in York and was the son of Robert E. Hueter of York and the late Patricia H. (Fry) Hueter.
He worked for Fashions Unlimited, owners Phil and Eileen Spector who were like family to Robert. He also spent many years helping at the family business, Hueter's Greenhouses in Springettsbury Township, York. He was a member of the Hawks Club, Starview Fish and Game, Hellam V.F.W. Post #7045, was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing with his family and friends. Robert's favorite hang out spot was the Red Rock Cafe
In addition to his companion, Terry, Robert is survived by his beloved puppy, Sam who was like a son to him; his daughters, Heather Doutrich and her husband Jason of York, Alia Hueter of Hallam; his step-son, Dave Lavin of Dover; his sister, Vickie Boltersdorf and her husband Alan of York; granddaughter Scarlett, and a very special family member Breanna Smeal of York Haven.
A celebration of life service will begin at 1:00 PM Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Manchester Fire Company, 201 York Street, Manchester, PA. A time of fellowship and sharing of memories will follow the service. Burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 1426 N 3rd St, Harrisburg, PA 17102.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019