Robert B. Norris
Robert B. Norris, 87, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, peacefully at his home in Lancaster PA. Born in Red Lion, he was the son of the late Robert B. and Bertha M. Slonaker Norris. He was the loving husband of Donna A. Norris for 63 years.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a son, R. Bryan Norris of Lancaster PA, daughter Beth A. Norris married to Greg Webster of Philadelphia PA, two grandchildren , Jake Patrick Webster and Hannah Beth Webster, the lights of his life and three nephews.
He was a graduate of Red Lion High School and West Chester University where he received both his Bachelors and Master's degree. He proudly served two years in the US Army stationed in Heidelberg Germany. He retired from the Psycology Corps. in 1998, prior to that he was emp[loyed at West Chester University as Director of InterCollegiate Government Assoc. and Millersville University where he was hired to facilitate in the opening of the Student Memorial Center as it's Director.
Bob has been a member of Hamilton Park U.C.C. for 30 years. In his active years a founded a men's 9 hole golf group (Holy Ground) and started a program that took the residents of Milagro House and their children school uniform shopping. They still exist. He was always generous, thoughtful, kind, caring and funny.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Hamilton Park U.C.C. 1210 Maple Ave. Lancaster PA 17603, or Water Street Mission 210 S. Prince St. Lancaster PA 17603. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit DeBordSnyder.com
Services entrusted to DeBordSnyder Funeral Home and Crematory 141 E. Orange St. Lancaster PA 17602