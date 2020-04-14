|
Robert (Bob) Brannan
Robert (Bob) Brannan passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his winter residence in Bonita Springs, FL. He was the beloved husband of Dawn Green-Brannan; they would have celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary on April 27, 2020.
Bob was born on December 16, 1936 in Newark, NJ, the son of the late Eugene Brannan and Viola (Van Ness) Brannan. He grew up in Newark and after graduating from high school he became a private in the U. S. Army serving during the Korean War.
Upon completion of his tour of duty, Bob married and worked for Western Electric in Plainfield, NJ. He later relocated the family to York, PA. where he remained, raising his family and working for AT&T, later becoming Lucent Technology, where he retired after 43 years of service.
Bob married Dawn Green on April 27, 1993 and they were happily married until his passing. They purchased their FL condo in 1998 and became snow-birds making the trips back and forth between FL and PA. Bob enjoyed playing golf, was an avid reader and also enjoyed visiting friends and family with Dawn. He was a life-time member of the Victory Club, VFW and The American Legion all in York, PA.
In addition to his parents, Bob was also preceded in death by his brother Jack Brannan. He is survived by his loving wife Dawn, his three children: Robert T. (Amanda) Brannan in Whitehouse, OH; Richard Brannan (York, PA); and Cathleen Brannan Gingerich (Kerry) in Red Lion, PA; two step-daughters: Rhonda Detzel (Dan) & Kimberly Green-Huff (Dave), both of York, PA. Six grandchildren Kelsey Brannan Moore; Abigail Brannan; Samantha Brannan; Emily Gingerich Gray (Shawn); Erin Gingerich; and Eli Gingerich; and a niece, Lauren Yarger, CT.
Following cremation, because of the Corona-19 Virus, a remembrance service will follow at a later date. The Shikany's Funeral Home in Bonita Springs, FL was in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020