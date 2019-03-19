|
Robert "Big Red" Brenneman
York - Robert James "Big Red" Brenneman, 71, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Pappus House. He was the husband of the late Lana E. (Ferree) Brenneman.
Born in Mount Wolf on May 16, 1947, Robert was the son of the late Norma (Brenneman) Spangler.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 2114 West Market Street, York. All services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Mr. Brenneman is survived by three children, Phillip Brenneman and wife, Ashley of Indiana, Lesley Ortiz and husband, Bobby of Dallastown and Emily McEvoy and husband, Tim of York; five grandchildren; one great grandson; six siblings, Joyce Spangler, Lutricia Mohr, Barb Hartinger, Gordon Spangler, Dennis Spangler and Tim Spangler; numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Treva and Clarence Brenneman, two brothers, Aaron and Keith Spangler and one sister, Delores.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pappus House, 253 Cherry St. , York, PA 17402.
www.KefferFH.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019