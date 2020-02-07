|
Rev. Robert Brenneman
Rogers, AR - Rev. Robert "Bob" Curvin Brenneman, age 72, died on February 4, 2020 in Rogers, AR, due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. He was born August 9, 1947 in Manchester, PA the son of Cora Rhoda (Shultz) and Curvin Leroy Brenneman. He graduated from Northeastern HS in 1965 and Grace Bible Institute in 1970. He also attended Trinity Evangelical Divinity School and Dallas Theological Seminary. He was ordained into ministry at York Gospel Center in 1973, and served as Pastor of Agape Chapel, Porters Sideling, PA. He served in other capacities as a chaplain, a prison counselor, a youth minister, and grass seed aficionado.
Bob is survived by his wife of 50 years Esther (Voth) Brenneman and their 3 children, Rebecca Hunter of Siloam Springs AR, Jonathan of Hershey PA, and Joshua of Clarksville TN, and 6 Grandchildren along with 2 sisters, Joan Geiger and Carolyn Conley both of York, PA.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a nephew.
Plans are being made for a drop-in celebration of Bob's life and a memorial sunrise service in June.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020