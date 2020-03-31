Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Brenneman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Brenneman


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Brenneman Obituary
Robert Brenneman

HANOVER - HANOVER- Robert E. "Bobby" Brenneman, 77 passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Hanover Hall.

Services will be private, with a burial in Rest Haven Cemetery in Hanover. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is in charge of the arrangements.

Bobby was born in Hanover on September 7, 1942, the son of the late Earl J and Edna May (Shipley) Brenneman. He had worked for Shadowfax in York. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -