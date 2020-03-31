|
|
Robert Brenneman
HANOVER - HANOVER- Robert E. "Bobby" Brenneman, 77 passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Hanover Hall.
Services will be private, with a burial in Rest Haven Cemetery in Hanover. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is in charge of the arrangements.
Bobby was born in Hanover on September 7, 1942, the son of the late Earl J and Edna May (Shipley) Brenneman. He had worked for Shadowfax in York. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020