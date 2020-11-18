1/1
Robert Brenner
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Brenner

Wellsville - Robert (Bob) L. Brenner, 76, of Wellsville, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at WellSpan York Hospital, York, PA.

He was born October 17, 1944, in Gilbertsville, New York, the son of the late Doris E. (Latham) Brenner and Clair Brenner. He was a 1962 graduate of Northeastern Senior High School, Manchester, PA.

Bob was a retired supervisor for the Naval Supply Depot, Mechanicsburg, PA. After retirement, he worked part-time for Book of the Month Club, Mechanicsburg, PA.

Bob served his country in the United States Department of the Navy, and advanced to Petty Officer, Third Class aboard the U.S.S. Saratoga. During his enlistment, he most enjoyed the opportunity to perform in the Great Lakes Navy Band.

Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading the paper, playing Sudoku, and watching game shows.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary L. (Evans) Brenner; his daughters, Sheri L. Napoli (Jim), Shonna L. Shope (Dan), and Sallie L. Albert (Tim); seven grandchildren, Ashley (Napoli) Gossman, Erin Napoli, Zach Shope, Mariah Shope, Cameron Albert, Tanner Albert, and Olivia Albert; two brothers, Rich Brenner (Jan) and Tom Brenner (Sue), and two sisters, Sally Senft (Ed) and Betsy Swartz (Byron). Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Mary E. Brenner; his brother, John A. Brenner (Sandy); and a granddaughter, Amanda N. Napoli.

Services will be graveside at Suburban Memorial Gardens, Dover, PA, at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way, Ste. 250, York, PA 17402, or at https://www.hospiceconnect.org/give.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com





Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
30 North Chestnut St.
Dillsburg, PA 17019
717-432-5312
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved