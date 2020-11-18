Robert Brenner
Wellsville - Robert (Bob) L. Brenner, 76, of Wellsville, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at WellSpan York Hospital, York, PA.
He was born October 17, 1944, in Gilbertsville, New York, the son of the late Doris E. (Latham) Brenner and Clair Brenner. He was a 1962 graduate of Northeastern Senior High School, Manchester, PA.
Bob was a retired supervisor for the Naval Supply Depot, Mechanicsburg, PA. After retirement, he worked part-time for Book of the Month Club, Mechanicsburg, PA.
Bob served his country in the United States Department of the Navy, and advanced to Petty Officer, Third Class aboard the U.S.S. Saratoga. During his enlistment, he most enjoyed the opportunity to perform in the Great Lakes Navy Band.
Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading the paper, playing Sudoku, and watching game shows.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary L. (Evans) Brenner; his daughters, Sheri L. Napoli (Jim), Shonna L. Shope (Dan), and Sallie L. Albert (Tim); seven grandchildren, Ashley (Napoli) Gossman, Erin Napoli, Zach Shope, Mariah Shope, Cameron Albert, Tanner Albert, and Olivia Albert; two brothers, Rich Brenner (Jan) and Tom Brenner (Sue), and two sisters, Sally Senft (Ed) and Betsy Swartz (Byron). Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Mary E. Brenner; his brother, John A. Brenner (Sandy); and a granddaughter, Amanda N. Napoli.
Services will be graveside at Suburban Memorial Gardens, Dover, PA, at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way, Ste. 250, York, PA 17402, or at https://www.hospiceconnect.org/give
An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com