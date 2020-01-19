Services
Robert C. Armold Jr. Obituary
Robert C. Armold, Jr.

York - Robert C. Armold, 73 of York Passed away at home Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Born May 3, 1946, he was the son of the late Robert C. and Dorthea (Ellis) Armold Sr.

Surviving are his wife Minnie B. (Hoyle) Armold; Children Amanda and Jason Armold and wife Tammy Pike, all of York; Grandfather to Isabella Armold and fiancé Robert Spoon and grandson Shane Armold; Proud great- grandfather to Lydia Marie Spoon. Also surviving are a brother Donald Armold and sister Martha Portner.

Robert was a life long friend and substitute dad to Charles Leas.

He is fondly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. They all have their story to tell about their Uncle Jr.

Preceded in death by sisters Roberta Brown, Shelva Loose, and brother Gary Armold.

The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. is assisting the family.

Memorial services will be held at convenience of the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020
