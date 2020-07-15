Robert C. Darr
Dallastown - Robert C. Darr, 95, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Dallastown Nursing Center. He was the husband of Treva (Dellinger) Darr to whom he was married for 74 years.
Born August 22, 1924 in Jacobus, a son of the late William and Ida (Ferree) Darr, he graduated from William Penn High School, York College and Towson University. He retired from Dallastown Area School District, where he taught at Loganville-Springfield Elementary School. Mr. Darr was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Jacobus as well as a previous and proud volunteer at York Hospital for many years. He was a member of Red Lion VFW, Red Lion American Legion and the Disabled American Veterans. Robert was a US Army veteran of WWII, serving with the 44th Infantry Division in Europe, where he earned two Bronze Stars and received the distinguished Purple Heart Medal.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Darr is survived by a son, Steven and wife Shelley Darr of Cranbury, NJ; two daughters, Susan Lindt of York and Nancy Darr of Jacobus; six grandchildren, Nathan, Ryan, Kevin, Melissa, Allison and Elizabeth; four great grandchildren, and a sister, Henrietta Clippinger of Dallastown. He was preceded in death by a son, Philip Darr.
Tribute services and burial in Christ U.M. Cemetery, Jacobus will be held at a later time. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com