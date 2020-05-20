|
|
Robert C. Rohrer
York - Robert "Bob" C. Rohrer, 92, entered into rest on Sunday May 17, 2020 at Misericordia Nursing Center. He was the husband of the late Audrea (Edwardsen) Rohrer.
He was born November 21, 1927, in Passaic, NJ, the son of the late Charles B. and Augusta (Wittenhagen) Zeller.
Bob worked as the General Manager for Keystone Color Works, Inc., retiring in 1992. He enjoyed many hobbies, including decoy carving and painting, and he kept his friends and family well-supplied with his delicious home-baked bread. He maintained his home in Haines Acres until 2019. He volunteered at Misericordia Nursing Home and attended Mass there on a regular basis for many years.
The viewing will be 10:00 am on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 902 Mt. Rose Ave., York, 17403, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00. Burial will be in Mt. Rose Cemetery.
Robert is survived by two children, Keith (Margie) Rohrer of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Denise (Gary) Leonard of Brooksville, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Alex Rohrer, Nicholas Rohrer, Jennifer Leonard, and Renee Leonard, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also a brother to Dorothy Fletcher and the late Marie Benner.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Daughters of Mercy at Misericordia Nursing Center, 998 S. Russell St., York, PA,17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 20 to May 21, 2020