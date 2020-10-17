Robert C. Wagner, Sr
Manchester - Robert C. Wagner, Sr., 72, of Manchester passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Linda (Largent) Wagner who he married 29 years ago on August 28, 1991.
Robert was born May 9, 1948 in York and was the son of Norman Eckard of Mount Wolf and the late Katie Eckard.
In 1966 Robert graduated from Manchester High School in Manchester. He was a truck driver for the former Beverage Transport Company in York and also was the co-founder of Out on a Limb Tree Care. He was a member of the Shiloh American Legion Post 791 in York. Robert proudly served his country in the United States Army.
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his sons, Robert Wagner, Jr. and his wife Tanya of New Cumberland, Cody Wagner and his wife Samantha of Mount Wolf, Barry Wagner and his wife Michelle of Tampa, FL, Shawn Wagner of Lancaster, and Eric Beck and his wife Missy of Dover; his daughter Yvette Beck of York; 11 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and his sisters Donna and Shawna. Robert was preceded in death by his brother Sonny.
A viewing for Robert will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Burial will be private in Fort Indiantown Gap Military Cemetery in Annville, PA. Masks and Social Distancing will be required during your visit.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Heartland Hospice, 3417 Concord Road, York, PA. 17402 or ALS, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002.
