1/1
Robert C. Wagner Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert C. Wagner, Sr

Manchester - Robert C. Wagner, Sr., 72, of Manchester passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Linda (Largent) Wagner who he married 29 years ago on August 28, 1991.

Robert was born May 9, 1948 in York and was the son of Norman Eckard of Mount Wolf and the late Katie Eckard.

In 1966 Robert graduated from Manchester High School in Manchester. He was a truck driver for the former Beverage Transport Company in York and also was the co-founder of Out on a Limb Tree Care. He was a member of the Shiloh American Legion Post 791 in York. Robert proudly served his country in the United States Army.

In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his sons, Robert Wagner, Jr. and his wife Tanya of New Cumberland, Cody Wagner and his wife Samantha of Mount Wolf, Barry Wagner and his wife Michelle of Tampa, FL, Shawn Wagner of Lancaster, and Eric Beck and his wife Missy of Dover; his daughter Yvette Beck of York; 11 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and his sisters Donna and Shawna. Robert was preceded in death by his brother Sonny.

A viewing for Robert will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Burial will be private in Fort Indiantown Gap Military Cemetery in Annville, PA. Masks and Social Distancing will be required during your visit.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Heartland Hospice, 3417 Concord Road, York, PA. 17402 or ALS, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002.

To share memories of Robert please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved