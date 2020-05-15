|
Robert C. Warfel
West Manchester Twp. - Robert C. Warfel, age 93, of West Manchester Township, York, died at 9:05 AM, Friday, May 15, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of JoAnn A. (Snyder) Warfel.
Born April 13, 1927 in York, he was a son of the late Clyde W. and Mary (Crimmins) Warfel. He retired from Pitman Manufacturing as a Welder and had worked part time at York Federal Bank. He was World War II Veteran of the US Navy and a life member of West York Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 895, the Pleasureville American Legion Post 799, Hanover Moose Lodge 227, and Vigilant Social Club.
In addition to his wife of 38 years, Mr. Warfel is survived by three step-daughters, Deborah A. Stough of Annville, Linda A. Myers of York, and Teresa A. Chin of Concord, California; two step-sons, Barry A. Beaverson of York, and Gary A. Beaverson of Daytona, Florida; three grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and a brother, Clyde Warfel. He was also preceded in death by a son, Robert Lee Warfel; a step-son, Bradley Beaverson; and a brother, George Warfel.
Private funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York with his niece, Judy Snyder, officiating. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Martin Memorial Library, 159 East Market Street, York, PA 17403 or to York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 15 to May 17, 2020